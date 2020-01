Prinz William + Herzogin Catherine: "Wir sind weiterhin schockiert und zutiefst traurig"

View this post on Instagram

We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and communities who are affected by this devastating event. We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firefighters who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Image courtesy of @nytimes / @mattabbottphoto