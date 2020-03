Queen Elizabeth teilt niedliche Erinnerung: "Die Magie unserer Kindheit"

View this post on Instagram

📚✨ 𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒎𝒂𝒈𝒊𝒄 𝒐𝒇 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒅𝒉𝒐𝒐𝒅𝒔 - 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒔, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒐𝒇 𝒊𝒕 𝒂𝒍𝒍 - 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒏 𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒄𝒖𝒍𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆. The Queen’s words on the joy of reading during an event at Buckingham Palace to celebrate British children’s literature in 2006. This image shows The Queen’s (then Princess Elizabeth) name written in her own handwriting inside her childhood copy of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. Copyright: Royal Collection Trust/All Rights Reserved #WorldBookDay #aliceinwonderland