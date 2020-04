Royal-News: Warum Prinzessin Eugenie trotz Corona diesen Tag "feierte"

View this post on Instagram

Today is the 50th Earth Day and @serpentineuk have launched their 'Back to Earth' initiative, a new multi-year project that invites artists, scientists, musicians and more to make work that responds to the climate emergency we face. ⁣ ⁣ The image you see here is called ‘Earth perspectives’, a new artwork conceived by Olafur Eliasson for Earth Day 2020. ⁣ ⁣ It’s comprised of nine images featuring nine different views over the Earth. The work explores how maps, space and the earth itself are all to a certain extent construction, which we all have the power to see from other perspectives, whether individually or collectively. ⁣ ⁣ The first image is of the Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of Queensland, Australia – the world’s biggest single structure made by living organisms, now dying due to human activity and mass coral bleaching.⁣ ⁣ Check out my story for the other eight images of Earth perspectives. ⁣ To create a new world view…⁣ ⁣ 1. Stare at the dot on the Earth about ten seconds.⁣ ⁣ 2. Then train your focus onto a blank surface.⁣ ⁣ 3. An afterimage appears in the complementary colours of Eliasson’s visual.⁣ ⁣ 4. You have projected a new world view.⁣ ⁣ @studioolafureliasson @serpentineuk #earthday2020 #earthday