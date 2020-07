Prinz William + Herzogin Catherine verwirren Fans mit neuem Post

View this post on Instagram

The Duke of Cambridge visited a drop-in support facility for rough sleepers in Peterborough to see first-hand how a partnership of voluntary, faith, community and public service organisations have worked together during the pandemic to support those experiencing homelessness. The Duke heard from members of Peterborough’s ‘Safer off the Streets’ partnership - including representatives from housing associations - about this unique moment to help so many people move from temporary accommodation into longer term housing. During the visit, he also spoke to past and present clients of Light Project Peterborough – a local charity who provide shelter and support for the homeless – about their experience of COVID-19, and what their hopes for the future are. Throughout lockdown, The Duke has kept in contact with organisations working in the sector, including @passagecharity and @centrepointuk, to hear from clients about their experiences of isolation and to thank the charities’ frontline staff for their dedicated service. Photo credit Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP