Thomas Müller: Der Fußballer wird zum Geburtshelfer

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the universe my strong boy 🐴 🍼🥕. His father is called “Glamourdale” so we gave him the name “Gameday”. As you saw in my story he was born yesterday evening after our @bundesliga_en match. 📸 @lisa.mueller.official #passion #love #horses #waitingforthecarrotmoment#socute #hebammer #guadisganga