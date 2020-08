View this post on Instagram

Why don’t more places do dessert burgers? Honestly there’s a whole market there that a lot of places are sleeping on. I can only name maybe 2 or 3 spots that I know of in Melbourne that do them. 🤷🏼‍♂️ Surely a gap @backyardburgs can squeeze into! 😂 * Threw that brownie recipe ⬇️ below! * Anyway, seeing as no where near me does a dessert burger, I just had to take it into my own hands.. again.. not the first time. 😅 * This one was loaded up with Golden @oreo, @halotopau Vanilla Bean, Salted Caramel Popcorn, a helping heap of @lotusbiscoffau and of course, a protein brownie.. because health and fatness! 😂 * This brownie came out super gooey in the middle, which is just how I like it. You can swipe to a disgusting cross section to check that out if it tickles your fancy! Obviously made the brownie using @myproteinau whey, because it’s fiya for baking. Love the stuff. * 🍫 Double Choc Protein Brownie. 🍫 * 25g Flour 30g @myproteinau Vanilla Whey 15g @myproteinau Powdered Peanut Butter 10g Cocoa Powder 2g Sweetener of Choice 1 Egg 30ml Sugar Free Maple Syrup 50g Low Fat Greek Yoghurt * 1. Sieve flour, protein, powdered PB, baking powder and sweetener into mixing bowl. 2. Add your egg, Greek yoghurt and sugar free maple syrup. 3. Stir to combine. 4. Add choc chips and stir to combine once more. 5. Add to a a small baking dish and put in a preheated oven at 180C for 13-15 minutes. 6. Allow to cool and smash! * Cals: 414 (for whole recipe) 33C 45P 8.5F