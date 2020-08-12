 VG-Wort Pixel

Pures Chaos! Wenn ihr denkt, ihr habt heute als Eltern versagt – dann schaut euch diese Bilder an

© Sam Wordley / Shutterstock
Heute läuft einfach alles schief? Dann schaut euch erst mal diese brillanten Momente des Versagens von anderen Vätern und Müttern an und ihr werden euch gleich besser fühlen. 
Von Hannah Fiebig

1. Da wäre der Vater, der versuchte, seinen Kids eine Tiefkühlpizza zu "backen". Nun ja, wie gewonnen, so zerronnen ...

2. Die Mutter, die gerade das Baguette auspackte, das zum Abendessen serviert werden sollte.

3. Oder der Vater, der die liebe Elsa im Ofen versteckt hat ... und sie dann vergaß. Drama vorprogrammiert!

4. Die Eltern, die einen 5-Stündigen Roadtrip vor sich hatten.

5. Die Mutter, die leckere Cabonara zubereitet hatte – und sie dann fallen ließ. 

6. Die Mutter, die sich wundert, wie man selbst Muffins aus einer Backmischung, so unappetitlich aussehen lassen kann. 

🏆🏆🏆 And the award for worst baking goes to: Can somebody tell me how can you get a ready made cake mix so wrong 😂😂😂 I had great plans to have a fun morning with Conor making cupcakes! Bought icing, food colouring and smarties to top it all off. Started off as complete carnage, the water, egg mixture went all over the floor! So what a little mess, its all about having fun right! Put the cupcakes in the oven, followed the cooking guidelines, let them cool down the proceeded to put the icing on!! Had to put the icing on with a spoon as I didn't have anything else 🙈🙈 Anyways i let them sit in the fridge so the icing would settle! Well Im just after tasting one of them before Id give one to Conor and the bloddy thing is not cooked in the middle!! Absolute disaster!!

7. Die Mutter, die ihrer Tochter aus diesem Schlamassel helfen musste. Eine haarige Angelegenheit. 

8. Oder diese Mutter, die ihren Kindern einen leckeren Elefanten-Pfannkuchen machen wollte. 

9. Die Mutter, die ihrem Kind ein extra Outfit einpackte – aber nicht sich selbst.

10. Diese Mutter, die aus Versehen die falsche Kochplatte eingeschaltet hat.

11. Diese Mutter, die versehentlich etwas Rotes in der weißen Wäsche mitgewaschen hat. Ist jedem schon mal passiert, oder?

12. Die Eltern, deren Kind im Zoo mehr lernte als es ihnen lieb war.

13. Die Eltern, deren Kind eine neue Spion-Brille entdeckte.

14. Der Papa, der sich seinen Vatertag anders vorgestellt hatte. 

