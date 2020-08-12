1. Da wäre der Vater, der versuchte, seinen Kids eine Tiefkühlpizza zu "backen". Nun ja, wie gewonnen, so zerronnen ...
#dadfail 🤦♂️🤦♂️ . Kids decided they wanted a frozen pizza tonight so like always I popped it on the oven rack and set the timer. Well if I would have read the box I would have seen that @freschetta pizzas need to be put on a pan 🤦♂️. Good news is I got most of it on that cookie sheet and was still edible 🤷♂️.
2. Die Mutter, die gerade das Baguette auspackte, das zum Abendessen serviert werden sollte.
3. Oder der Vater, der die liebe Elsa im Ofen versteckt hat ... und sie dann vergaß. Drama vorprogrammiert!
4. Die Eltern, die einen 5-Stündigen Roadtrip vor sich hatten.
5. Die Mutter, die leckere Cabonara zubereitet hatte – und sie dann fallen ließ.
6. Die Mutter, die sich wundert, wie man selbst Muffins aus einer Backmischung, so unappetitlich aussehen lassen kann.
🏆🏆🏆 And the award for worst baking goes to: Can somebody tell me how can you get a ready made cake mix so wrong 😂😂😂 I had great plans to have a fun morning with Conor making cupcakes! Bought icing, food colouring and smarties to top it all off. Started off as complete carnage, the water, egg mixture went all over the floor! So what a little mess, its all about having fun right! Put the cupcakes in the oven, followed the cooking guidelines, let them cool down the proceeded to put the icing on!! Had to put the icing on with a spoon as I didn't have anything else 🙈🙈 Anyways i let them sit in the fridge so the icing would settle! Well Im just after tasting one of them before Id give one to Conor and the bloddy thing is not cooked in the middle!! Absolute disaster!! #momfail #momsofinstagram #irishmom #cupcakesgonewrong #bakinggonewrong #irishtoddler #irishmomsofinstagram #toddlermomlife #toddlerboy #tryagaintomorrow
7. Die Mutter, die ihrer Tochter aus diesem Schlamassel helfen musste. Eine haarige Angelegenheit.
Congratulations to the winner of the first #MessoftheMonth! Her parents get a $250 Target gift card and a basket of @SeventhGeneration products to clean up the next mess. Although I'm not sure that could have helped them here. You can see all my fave entries on the blog (link in bio.) If you want to win the same prize next month, hashtag your pics #MessoftheMonth. You must tag and follow both @mommyshorts and @seventhgeneration to win. Good luck!
8. Oder diese Mutter, die ihren Kindern einen leckeren Elefanten-Pfannkuchen machen wollte.
9. Die Mutter, die ihrem Kind ein extra Outfit einpackte – aber nicht sich selbst.
10. Diese Mutter, die aus Versehen die falsche Kochplatte eingeschaltet hat.
11. Diese Mutter, die versehentlich etwas Rotes in der weißen Wäsche mitgewaschen hat. Ist jedem schon mal passiert, oder?
Mommy fail.... 😞 So the boys tie dye shirts are all a nice mixture of white & pink now! 😱 I thought it would be good idea to rinse them, then dry one more time to really set the colors. 🤪 Haha 😂 & I looked I have 1 sheet of red & NO blue iron on vinyl. Hahaha So much for patriotic shirts. Hahaha #mommyfail #pink #tiedye #oops #faithfullyoiling #colors #sigh #tired #htv #shirts #itry