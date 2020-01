Jetzt aber schnell! 11 Dinge, die du besser noch im Januar erledigst

View this post on Instagram

✨Vision boards. ✨I can't think of a more perfect time to make your goals visual...as we are about to set sail into 2020, the year of perfect clarity and vision. I used to be in optimetrics for work, so the analogy could not be more fitting. 🤓💕 . . Ever since I was a child, I made vision boards. I cut and pasted, dreamed and doodled before it was cool. I had no idea that "vision boards" were a thing, but I strategically picked out pictures out of my mom's magazines that reflected my dreams. Back at my parents home, I have stacks and stacks of notebooks filled with my dreams in pictures. I still do them. Every year. Only I don't do book versions in pictures anymore (that's what morning pages are for...only through words) and I dream a LOT bigger. 🤍👀🔎 . . Every single picture on my board reflects a goal, or a dream I want to manifest, or grow bigger...but it's still personal and private since people don't know exactly what each picture symbolizes. 💖 I bought a bulletin board that fit my aesthetic and compiled my thoughtfully picked pictures. I see it every day I'm home. Every goal stays at the top of my mind, Every day I visualize it. I think about it, I pray about it, and I look for opportunities to make those things happen. That's the magic of manifesting...a beautiful duo of dreaming and doing. ✨🌸 One without the other isn't as effective. It doesn't matter whether it's spiritual, physical, relational, or your work...the focus of where you put your heart and mind shows. And it all starts by knowing which direction your compass points. ⏱✨ . . Have you ever made a vision board? Are you making one this year?