So much is happening in the world and in the fashion industry at the moment. Brands are being called out left and right for their lack of diversity, inclusivity and straight out racist behaviors toward their employees. Problematic movies are being pulled from tv channels. Is change really coming after all ? On a positive note, for the first time ever in its history a black woman was appointed editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar. I’ll cheers to that .