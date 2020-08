View this post on Instagram

SWIPE 👉 to see our customer's take on this marvellous marble mural 😍 Not only is its fresh colours suited to a home office, it's also the perfect addition to a social area, like the dining room. Team it with clashing colours and patterns, as shown by @travellingwithabackpack and you'll have yourself a luxurious, high-end look 😍 Get this look in your home by 🔎 'marble' at Wallsauce.com [link in bio] #marble #homeoffice #homeofficedecor #homeofficeideas #homeofficedesign #diningroom #diningroomdecor #diningroominspo #interiordesign #interior #interiordecor #interior2all #interior2u #interior4all #interior4inspo #interiorismo #homedecor #home4youeu