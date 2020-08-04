Für diese Lieblingsfrisur der Stars braucht ihr weniger als 5 Minuten – wetten?!

View this post on Instagram

I’m hopeful we’ll hear some concrete, bold commitments from @G7 states, especially @10DowningStreet 🇬🇧 at #G7Biarritz. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌎 One of the basic things we're asking states to do is ratify all relevant gender equality standards: http://bit.ly/GEACfrance 🌍 There are some incredible global treaties and conventions that set minimum standards for women's and girls’ rights 🥀 but some G7 states haven’t yet stepped up and made them a reality. #BeBraveG7 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💔🇬🇧 On a personal note, the fact that the UK has still not ratified the Istanbul Convention, despite signing it in 2012, is really disappointing to me. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⚖️ For those who haven’t heard of it before, the Istanbul Convention is an agreement that makes governments responsible for combating violence against women and domestic violence. It’s focussed on preventing violence, protecting survivors and prosecuting accused offenders. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌹I’ll be proud to say my country is committed to preventing violence against women when the UK government ratifies the Istanbul Convention and fully complies with its requirements. Every week, two women in England and Wales are killed by their current or former partner. Violence against women and girls is one of the most serious human rights issues in the UK. To date, 34 states in the Council of Europe have ratified the Istanbul Convention. 📝❤️ Let’s not drag our feet on this any longer, @10DowningStreet! Let’s be number 35!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀