Für diese Lieblingsfrisur der Stars braucht ihr weniger als 5 Minuten – wetten?!

Wer kennt es nicht: Morgens zu oft die Snooze-Taste gedrückt, schnell etwas Tragbares übergeworfen und los zur Arbeit. Wenn man Glück hat, bleibt gerade noch genügend Zeit für einen Coffee to Go. Unsere Haare kommen bei all dem Stress aber oft zu kurz. Also wird es wohl wieder nur ein Messy Bun oder Pferdeschwanz. Doch good News: Wir haben die perfekte Frisur für euch, mit der ihr für wirklich JEDEN Anlass gewappnet seid. Und das Beste: Sie ist in Sekundenschnelle fertig!
So gelingt die Trendfrisur
So viel vorweg: Glätteisen, Lockenstab und Haarspray könnt ihr getrost in der Ecke lassen. Für die aktuelle Lieblingsfrisur der Stars braucht ihr nur einen Kamm und etwas Gel. Zieht euch als erstes einen Mittelscheitel – hier muss nicht allzu akkurat gearbeitet werden. Nehmt nun einen Kamm, den ihr vorher etwas mit Gel bearbeitet habt und steckt euch die Seiten hinter die Ohren. Löst zum Schluss ein paar Härchen heraus und fixiert das Ganze mit wenigen Klammern. Voilà – that's it!
Das Beste: Der Trendstyle steht JEDER Frau und JEDEM Haar – egal ob seidig glatt wie bei Kendall Jenner oder lockig wie bei Emma Watson. Sogar bei Kurzhaarfrisuren gelingt der Look, wie Schauspielerin Lucy Boynton beweist. Und je unperfekter die Haare am Ende sitzen, desto cooler und lässiger wirkt der Style.
Vom Everyday-Look zur Extraportion Glam
Wer es etwas zurechtgemachter mag, kann wie die beiden Modelkolleginnen Behati Prinsloo und Barbara Palvin zusätzlich seinen Hinterkopf antoupieren oder auf die herausfallenden Haarsträhnchen verzichten. Das ergibt einen Hairstyle, den wir uns auch perfekt an einer Braut vorstellen können, da er zugleich zart und glamourös wirkt.
Überzeugt? Dann auf die Kämme, fertig, los! Wir sind überzeugt: Mit dieser Frisur starten wir schnell UND top gestylt in den Tag.