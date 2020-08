French Bob: Die Trendfrisur mit französischem Charme

View this post on Instagram

I get high on deep conversations. I hate small talk. Im not the one to chat with, I wanna talk about the universe, human purpose, ancient ways..(...) I like deep souls, shadow work. Don't tell me what you have, what your money can buy.. speak about what you wanna leave, how you strife to make the world a better place. How you found out who you are. I get high on deep souls. #frenchbob #bnwportrait #bnwphotography #portraitmadeingermany #portraitsmadeingermany #bnwmood #bnwphoto #bnwsouls #portraitshooting #tfpnrw #tfpmodel #tfpshooting #tfpmodels #tfpgermany #portraitshoot #hobbymodel #hobbyphotography #hobbymodels