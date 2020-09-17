Die Trendfrisur mit dramatischem Ausdruck

Hacked Bob: Der Friuren-Trend 2020
Der Bob im neuen Look: Mit Kanten und abgehackten Linien ist er alles andere als fein und zart – stattdessen sorgt er für einen dramatischen wilden Look!
Der Name Hacked Bob (engl.: gehackter Bob) kommt dabei nicht von ungefähr: Die Haare sollen wirken, als wurden sie gerade mit einer Axt abgehackt. Sanfte Stufen sind dabei Fehlanzeige! Aber auch Akkuratesse hat hier nichts verloren, denn der Hacked Bob kann gut ein wenig chaotisch und undone wirken – messy Style par excellence!
So stylt ihr den Hacked Bob
- Lasst für den Haarschnitt einen Profi ran: Euer Friseur weiß, wie er mit dem richtigen Schnitt noch ein bisschen Volumen rauskitzelt. Ein Stufenhaarschnitt hat beim Hacked Bob (im Gegenteil zum Choppy Bob) aber nichts verloren: Die Haarspitzen sind auf gerader, allerdings nicht akkurater Linie geschnitten. Die Haare sollen den Eindruck machen, als wären sie grob abgeschnitten wurden – leicht kantig, aber ohne dass der lässige Ausdruck verloren geht.
- Beim Styling solltet ihr auf Volumen setzen und die Haare leicht durchwuscheln. Gebt dazu etwas Texture Spray in den Ansatz und die Längen und knetet die Haare mit den Händen durch. Ob ihr davor einen Mittel- oder Seitenscheitel zieht, bleibt dabei ganz euch überlassen!
Tipp: Wenn ihr das Texture Spray weglasst, könnt ihr den den Bob auch glatt stylen.
Auch die Stars haben den Hacked Bob bereits für sich entdeckt: Schauspielerin Lucy Boynton und Model Kaia Gerber tragen ihn beispielsweise, indem sie eine Seite nach vorne stylen, während die andere Seite hinters Ohr gestrichen wird (Ear Tuck).
