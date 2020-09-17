Die Trendfrisur mit dramatischem Ausdruck

View this post on Instagram

Bags are packed. We’re lake bound for the weekend! I can promise you, I will look nothing like this.. #lakehairdontcare but I need your help! I am the worst of the worst when it comes to knowing music. Cool music, kid approved music. Boating music. What are you favorite jams right now?! Drop em here! Spill it all. I need some coolness added to our lake boating playlist! Hope you all have best freakin’ weekend! . . . . #instahair #hair #lake #lakes #weekend #help #music #musical #boating #jam #boatlife #playlist #approved #needhelp #hairstyle #hairlove #hairgoals #blonde #layeredhair #hairstyled #shorthair #shorthairstyle #fortheweekend #instamusic #messybob #texturedbob