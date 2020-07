Diese Promis tragen ihr Haar jetzt in XXL-Länge – und wir wollen es auch!

View this post on Instagram

NEWS: Meghan spoke at the @girlupcampaign Virtual Leadership Summit today. Meghan's speech was absolutely incredible. In her keynote speech, Meghan encouraged young women to use their voices to make a difference in the world. Meghan said, "I want to share something with you. It's that those in the halls and corridors and places of power — from lawmakers and world leaders to executives — all of those people, they depend on you more than you will ever depend on them. And here's the thing: they know this. They know that all of you, at a younger age than any modern comparison, are setting the tone for an equitable humanity. Not figuratively, literally. This is a humanity that desperately needs you. To push it, to push us, forcefully in a more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction. To not only frame the debate, but be in charge of the debate—on racial justice, gender, climate change, mental health and well-being, on civic engagement, on public service, on so much more. That's the work you're already out there doing."