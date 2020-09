5 Frisuren, die diesen Herbst Trend sind – und jeder hinbekommt!

View this post on Instagram

Spine combs! We got a whole bunch of styling how too questions for this signature #leletny Accessory. This piece works well with curly or straight hair. There is a small comb placed at the top of the largest pearl and small hoop at the base so you can slips bobbi pin through to secure the end to your hair. We recommend at least shoulder length hair if you’d like to wear the spine comb hanging from a pony. If your hair is short, wear the comb along your part with your hair secured in a pony or a braid. If you’d like to wear the spine comb down your scalp we recommend a dot of wig glue to keep the smaller end of the chain in place. Our favorite way to wear the spine comb is with a braid this works especially well with hair that has texture or curls.