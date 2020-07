Die Trendfrisur für Abwechslung auf dem Kopf

View this post on Instagram

This is my COVID “I did a thing.” s/o to @skillz_bertin for absolutely crushing my first undercut. 💇🏻‍♀️ . . . #covidcuts #undercut #undercutgirls #undercutdesign #floraldesign #floral #haircut #haircutsforwomen #barbershop #asian #asianhair #asiangirls #hairstyles #hair #haircut #hairart #styleinspo #stylegram #hairgram #geometric #love #glowup #mymomwilldefhatethis