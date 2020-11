Pflege, Schnitt und Styling

View this post on Instagram

LET. IT. GO!!!! Big changes are scary... from changing your major, to quitting your job, to cutting off over a foot of hair... Sometimes, we’re holding on to things because they comfort us, they make us feel safe. But, there is no growth in comfort zones. Although it can be terrifying, sometimes everything you could ever want is on the other side of fear. A woman who changes her hair, is about to change her life... I’m here for it ladies ❤️ #chicagohairstylist #chicagohairsalon #chicagohair #chicagocolorist #chicagocut #bigchop #jetblackhair #blueblackhair #blackhair #curtainfringe #curtainbang #layeredhairchicago #layeredhair #faceframinglayers #euforapro #redkenshadeseq #womenshaircut #bigchange #beforeandafter #safehairproducts