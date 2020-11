Mehr Volumen für deine Haare

View this post on Instagram

That bleeeeend and the blunt cut 😍😍😍 . This beaut wanted something different from her usual root tint ... so I changed it up for her lighten the mids and ends but still kept with the warm tones to match in with the root colour she likes ❤️ . . . . . . #balayage #warmtones #autumn #bluntcut #london #northlondonhair #chalk #chalklondon