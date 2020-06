View this post on Instagram

WE ARE LIVE! 🚀🎨 JETSET PRESET COLLECTION (mobile + desktop) + 55 other preset packs! . After working on these presets for over a year I am so excited to share this new collection and insane bundle with you! . I’ve teamed up with some of the best creators to offer you this very LIMITED EDITION offer! The value you will find in this bundle in insane, $2890 USD for just $70!!! . When I first started out 3 years ago Lightroom was something that overwhelmed me so much. I wish this deal was there then! It would have saved me so much time scoping YouTube and watching videos on ‘How to Edit in Lightroom’ . If you are just starting your creative journey or just want to up your photo game THIS IS FOR YOU. This pack holds so much value!! . With this bundle you can explore so many different styles and find a consistent theme that works for you! My pack included 10 one click presets - 2 city, 2 ocean, 2 jungle, 2 sand and 2 sunset! 👩🏻‍🎨 . I cannot wait to see what you create with my new presets! Tag #presetsbylisa @presetsbylisa when posting so I can see your transformations! . Happy editing xx Lisa