"Das sind wir": Frauen zeigen ihre Bäuche – damit sich keine mehr für ihren schämt ❤️

This, is us. ⁣ A couple months back I asked in my stories:⁣ "what is your biggest insecurity?" ⁣ and the majority, overwhelmingly said - their stomach/belly/tummy.⁣ ⁣ I knew this feeling all too well. ⁣ I know I freed myself from it by sharing openly, and removing my cloak of shame around something I now know is so normal.⁣ ⁣ But I wanted to SHOW you.⁣ I wanted you all to see how different and beautiful we all are.⁣ I wanted to show you bellies of all varieties.⁣ The ones they don’t show us in tv and magazines. ⁣ But the ones that walk among us everyday. ⁣ ⁣ So, I asked you to send them to me.⁣ ⁣ What I didn't expect was the responses like:⁣ "this is the first time in 14 years my stomach has seen a camera"⁣ "this is my biggest secret"⁣ "I have never taken a photo of my stomach before"⁣ "not even my husband sees this"⁣ ⁣ I realized very quickly that this small little project was much much bigger than me.⁣ ⁣ I got choked up several times while compiling this.⁣ Years of feelings, combined with a flood of stories, and pairing it all together. ⁣ ⁣ And this, the result, is a piece of freaking ART.⁣ ⁣ In these photos you will see represented:⁣ Postpartum ⁣ Pregnancy⁣ C-section⁣ Weight Loss⁣ Tummy Tucks⁣ Colostomy⁣ Beating Cancer⁣ Dying of Cancer⁣ Corrective Surgery⁣ Eating Disorder Recovery⁣ And every bit in-between.⁣ ⁣ Please take a moment to honour each of them. Honouring each other, and yourselves.⁣ ⁣ May we feel free today of that feeling of shame and loneliness in our bodies.⁣ May we remember that we were not put on this earth to feel bad about our bellies.⁣ ⁣ And thank you, to each of you (it won't let me tag more than 15 so we're all anonymous) who participated and shared your photos with me. ⁣ You never know who you may have impacted today.