Beauty-Fails, die Make-up-Profis (immer noch) viel zu häufig sehen

View this post on Instagram

Something I wear all year round is bronzer ☀️ - my makeup routine feels incomplete without it and I feel like bronzer breaths life into my skin! I love the flexibility you get with a bronzer, you can pair it with blush for a flush of color, or add luminosity with a golden highlight. My favorite bronzers right now are @ctilburymakeup airbrush bronzer in the shade ‘medium’ and @maccosmetics ‘refined golden’ and ‘give me sun!’ (not pictured) ✨ . • WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE BRONZER? . • • • #bronzer #bronzercollection #bronzermakeup #bronzing #bronzingpowder #macbronzer #ctilburyairbrushbronzer #ctilburyhollywoodcontour #macmineralizeskinfinish #macmineralizeblush #macrefinedgolden #thebalmbronzer #thebalmcosmetics #bronzerflatlay #makeupflatlay #makeuplover #bronzerlover #makeupcollection #makeupcommunity #airbrushbronzer #makeupjunkie #wakeupandmakeup #macboomboombloom @thebalm