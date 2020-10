Diesen Nagellacktrend trägt im Herbst einfach jeder

View this post on Instagram

I wanted to showcase some of the @essie polishes I’m giving away over on my previous post. This first one is basically Fall-vibes personified, the formula is butter and it looks killer with a cute green sweater. 😉 ... ... Polish: On the Bright Cider, @essie Details: Two coats of polish + @glistenandglow1 fast-drying top coat Sweater: @target, Universal Thread ... ... #fallnails #fallstyle #fallvibes #falltrends #neutralnails #neutralstyle #neutraltones #caramelnails