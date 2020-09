Diese Farben tragen wir im Herbst auf den Nägeln – und ihr auch!

View this post on Instagram

• @opi - My Italian is a Little Rusty • Ughhh this color is so perfect! At times it looks burnt orange and sometimes it looks like a soft brown — the perfect mix of both colors. I’ve seen some pics that show it as an orange-red but it’s more of an orange-brown, just like rust. It also really reminds me of a Texas Longhorns shade (I don’t follow football but used to live in TX)🍂🏈