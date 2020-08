Dieser Make-up-Trend bringt uns im Herbst zum Strahlen

View this post on Instagram

The new face of pink. With artistic flair and a radical vision of colour, @LuciaPicaOfficial takes pink and transcends it to create a FALL-WINTER 2020 COLLECTION inspired by her iconic LES 4 OMBRES palette. Infused with red, pink becomes insolent and transgressive on the eyes. Chocolaty, it looks sensual and organic on the lips. Pearly, it seems innocent and childlike on the cheeks. A feminine pink that leaves childhood far behind. LES 4 OMBRES 364 Candeur et Séduction STYLO YEUX WATERPROOF 959 Psyché BAUME ESSENTIEL Rosée ROUGE ALLURE INK FUSION 836 Idyllique @Vittoria --- #Pink #TheNewRed #FallWinter #CHANELMakeup #CHANELBeauty #CreateYourself