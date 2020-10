Mit unserem Wimperntusche-Guide gelingt dir der perfekte Augenschlag

View this post on Instagram

From the pool to the party in the wink of an eye! 🏝👁💫 You're best prepared with our waterproof "maximum DEFINITION" mascara. The formula is waterproof and even adds some volume to your lashes. 😍 Tag some 🧜‍♀️🧜‍♂️ who need to see this! 💙 #pinkandproud #essencecosmetics #maximumdefinitionmascara #waterproofmascara