Einkaufen mit Kindern Szenen aus der Supermarkt-Hölle

Einkaufen mit Kindern: Eltern mit bockiger Tochter im Supermarkt
© etonastenka / Shutterstock
von Christine Brasch
Stresstests gibt's nicht nur für Banken - für Eltern ist der Supermarkt-Einkauf einer der übelsten. Vor allem, wenn alle müde und hungrig sind und die Schlangen an den Kassen unabsehbar. Hier Bilder zum Lachen, Stöhnen und heftig Nicken.

Das Kind zum Einkaufen mitschleppen: Manchmal ist das wörtlich zu nehmen.

Ein Styling, bei dem jede Mama vor Neid erblasst ...

Nicht umsonst nennt man Männer auch große Kinder.

"Die Kinder? Keine Ahnung. Spielen wahrscheinlich irgendwo bei den Getränken ... "

Klasse Vorstellung - aber dann vergessen sie wieder, die Milch mitzubringen.

Hauptsache ein Dach über dem Kopf!

"Typisch, mal wieder nur Getränke und Chips. Und wo bleibt der Hundekuchen?"

Dieser Artikel ist ursprünglich auf Eltern.de erschienen.

Christine Brasch
Szenen aus der Supermarkt-Hölle
