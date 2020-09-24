Szenen aus der Supermarkt-Hölle

Das Kind zum Einkaufen mitschleppen: Manchmal ist das wörtlich zu nehmen.
hey, life must be alright when you can turn a shopping trolley into monkey bars...🐒 😍 Just quadruples the amount of time you spend in the supermarket ⏳😒 #heyisthatme #theworldisherplayground #loveher #kidsatplay #shoppingwithkids #kids #motherhoodunplugged #motherhood #blackmotherhood #parenthooduncut #candidchildhood #parenthood #parentingproblems #mamalife #mblogger #pbloggers #mummyblogger #londonmama #londonmum #londonblogger
Ein Styling, bei dem jede Mama vor Neid erblasst ...
I guess now we know where Princesses do their groceries 👧🏻🎯. Kate asked me if she could bring her mini shopping cart to the store and you could hear "awwwww's" here and there all the time😍. She was the cutest-happiest little helper of mommy. @target #target #princess #groceries
Nicht umsonst nennt man Männer auch große Kinder.
"Die Kinder? Keine Ahnung. Spielen wahrscheinlich irgendwo bei den Getränken ... "
Shopping is always such a joy with the kids, we breeze down the aisles, stick to the list, and make it back home in a jiffy... 🙈 . #shoppingwithkids #shoppingwithmum #crawling #alittledirtneverhurt #immunitybuilding #tesco #fml #wedontevendrinkpop #passthegin #why #thelondonmummyreview #londonmum
Klasse Vorstellung - aber dann vergessen sie wieder, die Milch mitzubringen.
Hauptsache ein Dach über dem Kopf!
"Typisch, mal wieder nur Getränke und Chips. Und wo bleibt der Hundekuchen?"
Who else is grocery shopping today? . . . . #groceries #goldenretriever #dogstagram #dog #dogsofinstagram #dogsofig #dogsofinstaworld #goldensofinstagram #goldenretrievers #golden #puppylove #puppy #puppiesofinstagram #colorado #dogsofcolorado #dogs #picoftheday #photooftheday #walmart
Dieser Artikel ist ursprünglich auf Eltern.de erschienen.