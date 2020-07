View this post on Instagram

So right now I should have one kid!🤔🤷‍♀️ I love hearing people's plans for having babies! I often giggle to myself thinking how rarely it actually goes to plan! It's crazy to think that less than 3 years ago we were a couple struggling to fall pregnant. So we tried IVF praying we could get that baby we were wanting so badly... and then BOOM! Two for the price of one! Literally! 👶🏻👶🏻 We couldn't have felt more blessed not only to fall first go, but to have two little babes on the way! Then the miracle baby happened... Banjo boy was born 4 days after the twins first birthday! Often I sit back and think... "well that bloody escalated quickly"!!! Some days I think it's all a sick joke but as hard as it is (most days), I wouldn't change it for the world! Beause although it didn't really go to plan for us... it was always going to be exactly how it was meant to be! 🙌