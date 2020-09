Wenn es endlich geklappt hat - dieses Bild macht Hoffnung

View this post on Instagram

𝐖𝐀𝐈𝐓... . . 𝚆𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚑 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚠𝚊𝚒𝚝. 𝚆𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚑 𝚒𝚝 𝚊𝚕𝚕. . ✺ 7 year long trying to conceive (TTC) journey . ✺ 3 clinics and 3 doctors . ✺ 4 failed Clomid and timed-intercourse cycles . ✺ 6 failed intrauterine inseminations (IUIs) . ✺ 2 in-vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles . ✺ 2 egg retrievals . ✺ 1 hysteroscopy procedure . ✺ 1 exploratory surgery . ✺ 1 doppler and TET test . ✺ 2 hysterosalpingogram (HSG) test’s . ✺ 5 frozen embryo transfers (FETs) – 4 failed, 1 success . ✺ 8 beautiful embryos lost . ✺ Over $70k dollars spent . ✺ Countless blood drawls, ultrasounds, injections, pills, blood, sweat, tears, battle cries, aches and pains, puppy snuggles, blasting music sessions, work meltdowns, chocolate, wine, whiskey and lots and lots of ice cream •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ✺ And finally, 1 little ray of sunshine who was worth it all