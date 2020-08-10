Dieses erschreckende Bild soll Mut machen - aus gutem Grund!

Nach der Geburt ihrer ersten Tochter Presley im November 2016, war Ruth Lee weit entfernt von überschwänglichen Glücksgefühlen oder purer Mutterfreude. Ganz im Gegenteil, denn nach einer eher traumatischen Entbindung litt sie an postpartaler Depression und schweren Körperbild-Störungen. Und genau aus diesen Gründen entschied sie sich für einen unglaublich mutigen Schritt: Sie postete ein Bild von ihrem Bauch auf Instagram. Die tiefe Kaiserschnittnarbe, gerrissenes Gewebe, Schwangerschaftsstreifen - alles war nun für die ganze Welt sichtbar, nichts wurde geschönt.
I'm posting this tonight with tears in my eyes. I can't help it. The pregnancy and birth of my little girl was the most amazing thing I've ever been a part of. Some people don't want kids, and I respect that. Really, I do. But for me, You see, I always have. When it finally happened though, it was so hard to fully comprehend. Pregnancy and babies, I mean that's common. It's everywhere. But when it's YOUR body and YOUR baby, it's so different. You literally feel like it's a miracle. Because, when it happens to you, it is. What brings me to Instagram tonight, is the post-baby. I followed SO many pregnant models during my pregnancy. And when they photographed themselves pool-side 5 minutes postpartum, I thought, "wow! I hope that happens to me!" I was 25 when I gave birth. I was healthy. I was young. I stayed active during my pregnancy. I took the best prenatals, went to the gym, used every kind of stretch mark prevention you could think of. I took hours of birthing classes, read every book under the sun, and studied natural childbirth my whole pregnancy. I STILL ended up with a traumatic labor, cesarean section, scars, stretch marks, and unfortunately the inability to breastfeed long term. I took this picture a few days after I gave birth, when my PPD really first reared its head into my life. I took this and actually was horrified. I couldn't believe it was me. I'm sharing it because I know in my heart that there are people out there that struggle with inadequacy. That might think they are not beautiful, that they might be ruined, less worthy, or not good enough. Yours might not actually be physical scars, but maybe, a failed relationship, a difficulty in your career, a mental struggle, money issues, or just feeling lost in life. Be kind to yourself. And know that you are not alone. Comparison is the thief of joy. Don't let social media taint your view of what is beautiful, what is REAL. And above all, know that if you are struggling, I am here. I have an open inbox or (if you actually know me) an open door. #stopcensoringmotherhood #nofilter
"Die Schwangerschaft und die Geburt meines kleinen Mädchens, waren wohl die unglaublichsten und atemberaubendsten Ereignisse, an denen ich teilnehmen durfte.", schrieb Ruth unter das Bild und ergänzte, dass sie immer Mutter werden wollte. "Als es dann wirklich passierte, war es unglaublich schwer zu verstehen. Schwangerschaft und Babys, diese Themen sind vollkommen normal. Und überall. Aber wenn es DEIN Körper und DEIN Baby ist, verändert sich plötzlich alles und nichts ist vergleichbar. Du fühlst Dich wirklich so, als wäre alles ein Wunder. Und ja, das ist es auch."
Ruth Lee lebt mit ihrem Ehemann und der mittlerweile 5 Monate alten Presley in St. George, Utah, und hat ihr Posting bis jetzt noch keine einzige Sekunde bereut. Sie will anderen Frauen, denen es genauso geht, Mut machen und der ganzen Welt zeigen, dass Mutterliebe, Fürsorge und das "größte Glück auf Erden" nicht immer selbstverständlich sind. Manchmal muss man warten - und kämpfen. Einen Kampf, der sich mehr als lohnt. <3
Quelle: Ruth Lee auf Instagram
Dieser Artikel ist ursprünglich auf Eltern.de erschienen.