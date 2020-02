"Es war das falsche Baby": Frauen teilen schmerzhafte Sätze nach Fehlgeburten

View this post on Instagram

Today is World Mental Health Day Life is messy. And it can be so tragic. But let me tell you this. No one can escape loss. It doesn’t matter how little or much money you have. It doesn’t matter how little or much success you have achieved. We all face loss. And loss is different from person to person and family to family. It can be a parent, a child, a friend, a brother or a sister. A loss of a marriage. A business. A home. But loss, is inevitable. And there is no way to ever prepare for how you’ll react to it. But when you do face it, it’s so important to talk about it. And if you don’t have a support system, please I beg you, find someone. Or, be that someone. We have to encourage each other to communicate to our loved ones and even people we pass by on the streets. We never really know when someone is struggling. Because struggle does not always have a look. The only way to know is by talking.