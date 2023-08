"Dialectical behavior therapy as treatment for borderline personality disorder", meridian.allenpress.com, 2016

"A randomized, controlled, pilot study of dialectical behavior therapy skills in a psychoeducational group for individuals with bipolar disorder", sciencedirect.com, 2013

"Effects of Dialectical Behaviour Therapy-Mindfulness Training on Emotional Reactivity in Borderline Personality Disorder: Preliminary Results", onlinelibrary.wiley.com, 2013