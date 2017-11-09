Das sind die besten Alternativen zu Uggs 👢

Nicht immer müssen wir auf Ugg Boots zurückgreifen. Wir haben euch 10 coole und vor allem wintertaugliche Alternativen herausgesucht, die garantiert die Füße warm halten.
Lederboots von & other stories
Schneeboots zum Schnüren von & other stories, ca. 145 Euro.
Winterstiefel von Vagabond
Gefütterte Winterboots mit Reisverschluss von Vagabond, ca. 120 Euro.
Schneeboots von INUIKII
Halten bei Schnee und Matsch schön warm! Boots aus Wildleder über myclassico, ca. 230 Euro.
Winterboots von s.Oliver
Mit Schleifchen! Rosa Schneeschuhe mit Warmfutter von s.Oliver über Otto, reduziert auf ca. 50 Euro.
Boots von Mango
Gefütterte Boots mit Track-Sohle von Mango, ca. 80 Euro.
Schnürboots von Guess
Schnürboots mit Glitzerbesatz und Plateausohle von Guess über Breuninger, ca. 140 Euro.
Stiefelette von H&M
Günstig und gut! Stiefelette mit dicker Sohle und Teddyfell von H&M, ca. 40 Euro.
Hightop-Sneaker von Paul Green
Warme, gefütterte Sneaker aus Veloursleder von Paul Green, ca. 175 Euro.
Stiefel von Tamaris
Plateaustiefeletten mit Bommeln von Tamaris, ca. 90 Euro.
Boots von Minelli
Gefütterte Boots mit Nieten von Minelli, ca. 140 Euro.
Kommentare
Kommentare