Das sind die besten Alternativen zu Uggs 👢

Nicht immer müssen wir auf Ugg Boots zurückgreifen. Wir haben euch 10 coole und vor allem wintertaugliche Alternativen herausgesucht, die garantiert die Füße warm halten.

Lederboots von & other stories
Lederboots von & other stories
1 von 10

Lederboots von & other stories

Schneeboots zum Schnüren von & other stories, ca. 145 Euro.

© PR
Winterstiefel von Vagabond
Winterstiefel von Vagabond
2 von 10

Winterstiefel von Vagabond

Gefütterte Winterboots mit Reisverschluss von Vagabond, ca. 120 Euro.

© PR
Schneeboots von INUIKII
Schneeboots von INUIKII
3 von 10

Schneeboots von INUIKII

Halten bei Schnee und Matsch schön warm! Boots aus Wildleder über myclassico, ca. 230 Euro.

© PR
Winterboots von s.Oliver
Winterboots von s.Oliver
4 von 10

Winterboots von s.Oliver

Mit Schleifchen! Rosa Schneeschuhe mit Warmfutter von s.Oliver über Otto, reduziert auf ca. 50 Euro.

© PR
Boots von Mango
Boots von Mango
5 von 10

Boots von Mango

Gefütterte Boots mit Track-Sohle von Mango, ca. 80 Euro.

© PR
Schnürboots von Guess
Schnürboots von Guess
6 von 10

Schnürboots von Guess

Schnürboots mit Glitzerbesatz und Plateausohle von Guess über Breuninger, ca. 140 Euro.

© PR
Stiefelette von H&M
Stiefelette von H&M
7 von 10

Stiefelette von H&M

Günstig und gut! Stiefelette mit dicker Sohle und Teddyfell von H&M, ca. 40 Euro.

© PR
Hightop-Sneaker von Paul Green
Hightop-Sneaker von Paul Green
8 von 10

Hightop-Sneaker von Paul Green

Warme, gefütterte Sneaker aus Veloursleder von Paul Green, ca. 175 Euro.

© PR
Stiefel von Tamaris
Stiefel von Tamaris
9 von 10

Stiefel von Tamaris

Plateaustiefeletten mit Bommeln von Tamaris, ca. 90 Euro.

© PR
Boots von Minelli
Boots von Minelli
10 von 10

Boots von Minelli

Gefütterte Boots mit Nieten von Minelli, ca. 140 Euro.

© PR
