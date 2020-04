Schlau! Wie Meal Prep all deine Koch-Probleme auf einmal löst

View this post on Instagram

Food is always better in a jar ✨ Just a snap of a regular work lunch for me ✨ big 1 litre Mason's are the best for work lunches to keep you going through the day and can be premade the night before 🌟 just add the perishable items in the morning before work like avocado or cottage cheese ✨ www.goingcoconuts.com.au #goingcoconuts #cleaneating #healthy #mealprep #masonjar #salad #vegan #vegansofig #veganfood #veganfoodshare #vegetarian #dairyfree #glutenfree #banaban #coconut #recipe